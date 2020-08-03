From Acting to ‘Action!’: Saba Qamar to make directorial debut with Bilal Saeed's music video

05:32 PM | 3 Aug, 2020
From Acting to ‘Action!’: Saba Qamar to make directorial debut with Bilal Saeed's music video
Share

Pakistani 's superstar Saba Qamar Zaman has taken the leap from being in front of the camera to behind it by making her directorial debut with Bilal Saeed's upcoming music video for the song 'Qubool.'

View this post on Instagram

Qubool hai @bilalsaeed_music

A post shared by 𝐒𝐚𝐛𝐚 𝐐𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 (@sabaqamarzaman) on

Initially, the duo had shared shots from the upcoming video without specifying from where they were taken. Soon the pictures went viral as Saba and Bilal, donning traditional outfits, were holding each other's hand in front of a a mosque. 

On Monday the Hindi Medium star and the singer took to Instagram to clear the air. Saeed announced the upcoming song and shared that apart from directing the video, Qamar would be acting in it as well. 

Posting the promotional poster, Saeed revealed, "One Two Records proudly Presents the first look of Qubool directorial debut of Saba Qamar Zaman. Written, Composed and Produced by Bilal Saeed. Starring: Bilal Saeed & Saba Qamar Zaman." 

 “We’ve a new director in town! A little surprise for all of you coming very soon. Directed by @sabaqamarzaman,” the Baagi actor confirmed in her Instagram story.

The song's release date has not been unveiled yet.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

More From This Category
From Acting to ‘Action!’: Saba Qamar to make ...
05:32 PM | 3 Aug, 2020
Nothing Like Everything: Ayyan Ali announces ...
04:56 PM | 3 Aug, 2020
Filmmakers around the world take to part in ...
10:27 AM | 3 Aug, 2020
Hamza Ali Abbasi, Naimal Khawar Khan blessed with ...
12:37 PM | 3 Aug, 2020
PNCA announces short film contest for Pakistan's ...
02:56 PM | 2 Aug, 2020
'Ertuğrul' stars Engin Altan Düzyatan & Esra ...
04:12 PM | 1 Aug, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
From Acting to ‘Action!’: Saba Qamar to make directorial debut with Bilal Saeed's ...
05:32 PM | 3 Aug, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr