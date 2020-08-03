From Acting to ‘Action!’: Saba Qamar to make directorial debut with Bilal Saeed's music video

Pakistani 's superstar Saba Qamar Zaman has taken the leap from being in front of the camera to behind it by making her directorial debut with Bilal Saeed's upcoming music video for the song 'Qubool.'

Initially, the duo had shared shots from the upcoming video without specifying from where they were taken. Soon the pictures went viral as Saba and Bilal, donning traditional outfits, were holding each other's hand in front of a a mosque.

On Monday the Hindi Medium star and the singer took to Instagram to clear the air. Saeed announced the upcoming song and shared that apart from directing the video, Qamar would be acting in it as well.

Posting the promotional poster, Saeed revealed, "One Two Records proudly Presents the first look of Qubool directorial debut of Saba Qamar Zaman. Written, Composed and Produced by Bilal Saeed. Starring: Bilal Saeed & Saba Qamar Zaman."

“We’ve a new director in town! A little surprise for all of you coming very soon. Directed by @sabaqamarzaman,” the Baagi actor confirmed in her Instagram story.

The song's release date has not been unveiled yet.

