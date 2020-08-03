From Acting to ‘Action!’: Saba Qamar to make directorial debut with Bilal Saeed's music video
Share
Pakistani 's superstar Saba Qamar Zaman has taken the leap from being in front of the camera to behind it by making her directorial debut with Bilal Saeed's upcoming music video for the song 'Qubool.'
Initially, the duo had shared shots from the upcoming video without specifying from where they were taken. Soon the pictures went viral as Saba and Bilal, donning traditional outfits, were holding each other's hand in front of a a mosque.
On Monday the Hindi Medium star and the singer took to Instagram to clear the air. Saeed announced the upcoming song and shared that apart from directing the video, Qamar would be acting in it as well.
View this post on Instagram
One Two Records proudly Presents the first look of "Qubool" directorial debut of Saba Qamar Zaman. Written, Composed and Produced by Bilal Saeed. Starring: Bilal Saeed & Saba Qamar Zaman Releasing Soon on One Two Records. . #BilalSaeed #SabaQamar #Qubool #QuboolHai #OneTwoRecords #PakistaniMusic #OneTwoRecords Wardrobe by @mohsin.naveed.ranjha Picture by @clickbysawaiz Designed by @murtaza.niaz . @bilalsaeed_music @sabaqamarzaman @onetworecords
Posting the promotional poster, Saeed revealed, "One Two Records proudly Presents the first look of Qubool directorial debut of Saba Qamar Zaman. Written, Composed and Produced by Bilal Saeed. Starring: Bilal Saeed & Saba Qamar Zaman."
“We’ve a new director in town! A little surprise for all of you coming very soon. Directed by @sabaqamarzaman,” the Baagi actor confirmed in her Instagram story.
The song's release date has not been unveiled yet.
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
- Hundreds of prisoners fled after mass jailbreak in Afghanistan09:48 AM | 4 Aug, 2020
- China to provide 38 more drones to Pakistan to fight locust09:08 AM | 4 Aug, 2020
- Nation to mark Youm-e-Istehsal tomorrow to express solidarity with ...08:37 AM | 4 Aug, 2020
- Imran Ghazali appointed as head of information ministry’s digital ...11:46 PM | 3 Aug, 2020
- Afghan President Ghani phones PM Imran, discusses peace talks, ...09:34 PM | 3 Aug, 2020
- Nothing Like Everything: Ayyan Ali announces first-ever music album04:56 PM | 3 Aug, 2020
- Filmmakers around the world take to part in Iran’s Resistance Film ...10:27 AM | 3 Aug, 2020
- Hamza Ali Abbasi, Naimal Khawar Khan blessed with a baby boy12:37 PM | 3 Aug, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020