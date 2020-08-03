Pakistan begin first Test against England on Wednesday
LONDON – The first Test match between Pakistan and England will be played at Old Trafford on Wednesday.
The match will start at 03:00 pm Pakistan Standard Time.
The three-match series will be played behind closed doors, in a bio-secure environment.
Head Coach Misbah ul Haq has said the 16-member squad will be announced tomorrow (Tuesday).
England have already announced their Test squad, including Joe Root (Yorkshire) Captain, James Anderson (Lancashire), Jofra Archer (Sussex), Dominic Bess (Somerset), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Rory Burns (Surrey), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Zak Crawley (Kent), Sam Curran (Surrey), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Dom Sibley (Warwickshire), Ben Stokes (Durham), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Mark Wood (Durham).
