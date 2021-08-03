Danyal Zafar drops hint about getting married soon

10:06 PM | 3 Aug, 2021
Danyal Zafar drops hint about getting married soon
Rockstar Ali Zafar's younger brother Danyal Zafar has carved a niche for himself in a short span of time as he has proved his mettle by producing songs and showcasing his acting chops.

His drama serial Taana Baana cemented his position as a heartthrob and his fan following is quite curious about his personal life, in particular his plans regarding marriage.

Recently, his sister-in-law Ayesha Fazli had a fun question and answer session on Instagram where some interesting takeaways were thoroughly entertaining.

With all the fun revelations, one of her followers who questioned her about her brother in law Danyal Zafar stood out.

The follower asked about when Danyal is getting married? To which Fazli had the perfect reply that she asks the same question to young actor every single day.

Replying to her, Danyal hilariously wrote that he wanted to talk about this too “Yeahh…ummm I wanted to talk to you about this”.

On the work front, Zafar has charmed the audience with his talent in the drama serial Taana Baana co-starring Alizeh Shah.

