German tourist camping on roadside mugged in Lahore

LAHORE – A German tourist, who reached Pakistan by bicycle, has been mugged by unknown suspects in Lahore, the capital city of Pakistani province of Punjab.

Berg Florian, 27, was sleeping in his camp he had placed on a roadside near Lahore airport when the muggers attacked him.

Police said the incident took place near the Allama Iqbal International Airport when they attacked and robbed him.

The German tourist reported to the police that armed individuals assaulted him and fled with his mobile phone and cash.

SP Cantt said police have initiated an investigation into the matter. He also issued orders for the immediate arrest of the perpetrators.