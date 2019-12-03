Zhengzhou becomes first Chinese city to fully launch face-scanning metro check-in service
Share
ZHENGZHOU – Zhengzhou , capital of central China's Henan Province, has become the nation's first to apply facial recognition technology at all its metro stations, according to Zhengzhou Metro.
Instead of using a metro card or scanning a QR code on mobile phones, commuters in Zhengzhou can have their face scanned and the fare automatically deducted from a registered account starting from December 3.
In September, Zhengzhou began providing face-scanning check-in service along the entire Metro Line 1 and the first section of Line 14 to give passengers a better experience of quick pass access.
Now the service has been expanded to cover all metro lines.
By logging into Zhengzhou Metro's official APP and follow instructions to complete the face authentication, commuters can scan their faces to enter the subway and the fare will be automatically deducted via a pre-set payment method.
Zhengzhou, capital of C China's Henan, has become the nation's first to apply facial recognition technology at all its metro stations, Zhengzhou Metro said on Tue. An average 10,000 commuters will pay metro fares by scanning their faces every day. pic.twitter.com/HGtWVAy3Qn— People's Daily, China (@PDChina) December 3, 2019
Now nearly 200,000 passengers have embraced the technology in Zhengzhou, and an average 10,000 commuters are paying metro fares by scanning their faces every day.
A number of Chinese cities, including Shenzhen, Jinan, Shanghai and Nanjing have used facial recognition technology on some of their metro lines.
- Realm 5s with 48MP quad camera, 5000 mAH battery to be launched on ...11:44 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- FO blasts India's false claims about persecution of minorities in ...10:02 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- NAB urges govt not to remove Mayram’s name from ECL08:45 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Watch Pakistani billionaire’s luxury yacht smashes into bridge in ...08:11 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Former Pakistan Air Force chief passes away07:18 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Nida Yasir launches her own clothing line02:49 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Asha Parekh looks like a vision in white Saree01:28 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Malala is on Teen Vogue’s ‘Cover of The Decade’01:06 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019
- Azadi March: Chaudhry brothers active for compromise talks as Fazl ...12:08 AM | 5 Nov, 2019
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019