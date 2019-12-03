Coldplay pays tribute to Amjad Sabri in their latest album

05:22 PM | 3 Dec, 2019
Coldplay pays tribute to Amjad Sabri in their latest album
Share

The late Amjad Sabri was undoubtedly a great qawwal, with millions of fans in Pakistan. But, did you know that he ruled over the hearts of many across the globe as well? Coldplay’s latest album Everyday Life features Amjad Sabri and we couldn't be more proud!

In a recent interview with Entercom, Coldplay’s lead singer Chris Martin spoke about what inspired him to make it. He described ‘Church’,’ the second song on the album — also released as a single — as a love song that “fell through the sky."

Introducing the Qawwali legend in his interview, Martin said, “There are two cool other singers on that one. There’s this guy who was a Pakistani singer, called Amjad Sabri . He was sadly murdered by people who didn’t like what he stood for. Then there’s a friend of ours called Norah who is a guy from Jerusalem.”

Sabri’s voice — sampled from ‘Jaga Ji Laganay’ — is soul-stirring and elevates the track, with its atmospheric soundscape that’s classic Coldplay .

The band’s album has also landed at number 1 spot on this week’s Official Albums Chart. 

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

More From This Category
Abrar Ul Haq’s Chamkeeli challenged in court
02:58 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Nida Yasir launches her own clothing line
02:49 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Asha Parekh looks like a vision in white Saree
01:28 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Malala is on Teen Vogue’s ‘Cover of The ...
01:06 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Mahira Khan shares screen with Riz Ahmed, Cate ...
12:16 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Imran Abbas shares a heartfelt post over his ...
02:10 PM | 17 Dec, 2019

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Abrar Ul Haq’s Chamkeeli challenged in court
02:58 PM | 18 Dec, 2019

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2019. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr