NAB freezes properties owned by Shehbaz Sharif, his sons over corruption offence

LAHORE – The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday issued orders to freeze various properties owned by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and his two sons in multiple cities, citing offences of corruption

The orders issued by the anti-graft watchdog will remain in place for 15 days, a period during which an application will be submitted to an accountability court for confirmation.

The former Punjab chief minister, Hamza Shehbaz and Suleman Shehbaz have been accused of acquiring assets beyond their means and committed money laundering.

According to NAB, it found that Shehbaz acquired several properties — that have now been frozen — in the name of his wives Nusrat Shehbaz and Tehmina Durrani in Lahore, Abbottabad and Haripur. Hamza and Salman also acquired several properties in Lahore and Chiniot, which have now been frozen by NAB, Dawn News reported.

According to the bureau, it has "reasonable grounds for believing" that Shehbaz, and his sons were involved in "offences of corruption and corrupt practices".