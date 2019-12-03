NAB freezes properties owned by Shehbaz Sharif, his sons over corruption offence
Web Desk
07:34 PM | 3 Dec, 2019
NAB freezes properties owned by Shehbaz Sharif, his sons over corruption offence
Share

LAHORE – The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday issued orders to freeze various properties owned by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and his two sons in multiple cities, citing offences of corruption

The orders issued by the anti-graft watchdog will remain in place for 15 days, a period during which an application will be submitted to an accountability court for confirmation.

The former Punjab chief minister, Hamza Shehbaz and Suleman Shehbaz have been accused of acquiring assets beyond their means and committed money laundering.

According to NAB, it found that Shehbaz acquired several properties — that have now been frozen — in the name of his wives Nusrat Shehbaz and Tehmina Durrani in Lahore, Abbottabad and Haripur. Hamza and Salman also acquired several properties in Lahore and Chiniot, which have now been frozen by NAB, Dawn News reported.

According to the bureau, it has "reasonable grounds for believing" that Shehbaz, and his sons were involved in "offences of corruption and corrupt practices".

More From This Category
FO blasts India's false claims about persecution ...
10:02 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
NAB urges govt not to remove Mayram’s name from ...
08:45 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Former Pakistan Air Force chief passes away
07:18 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
CJP Khosa stresses judges, lawyers' training to ...
06:54 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Pakistan Army chief Bajwa visits SSG headquarters
06:28 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
CTD arrests Afghan terrorist involved in blast ...
05:29 PM | 18 Dec, 2019

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Abrar Ul Haq’s Chamkeeli challenged in court
02:58 PM | 18 Dec, 2019

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2019. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr