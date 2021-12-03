ECP extends door-to-door voters’ verification campaign

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan has extended the last date of the ongoing door to door campaign for verification of electoral rolls across the country till 21st of this month.

According to the Election Commission, the last date has been extended to facilitate the people.

The Election Commission has asked the people to ensure their enrollment in the lists for playing effective role in next general elections in 2023.

ECP to float tenders for purchasing EVMs: Shibli

Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz said the Election Commission of Pakistan would float tenders to select the Electronic Voting Machines.

Addressing the ceremony of signing of the Electoral Reforms Bill 2021 in Islamabad on Thursday, he said the Election Commission had already constituted three committees, including a technical committee to float the international tenders in the given timeline.

Shibli said the government had taken bold decisions and Prime Minister Imran Khan was confident from day one that elections of 2023 would be conducted through the Electronic Voting Machines.

He said making elections transparent and non-controversial through use of technology is the promise and part of the PTI's manifesto.