09:04 PM | 3 Dec, 2021
Maj Gen Syed Asif Hussain appointed DG Rangers Punjab
LAHORE – Major General Syed Asif Hussain has been appointed as Director General (DG) Rangers Punjab in a recent reshuffling.  

Maj Gen Hussain has replaced Maj Gen Muhammad Aamir Majeed as DG Rangers Punjab.

According to the notification, Maj Gen Kamal Anwar has been posted as IG Frontier Corps Balochistan Turbat,  while Maj Gen Muhammad Munir Afsar has been appointed as Inspector General of Frontier Corps IG FC Khyber Pakhtunkhwa DI Khan.

Last month, the newly appointed DG Rangers Punjab called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

During their meeting, CM Buzdar congratulated Maj Gen Hussainon assuming his new role and wished him luck for carrying out his responsibilities.

The provincial chief minister also appreciated the efforts of the officers of Rangers for protecting the country’s borders and maintaining peace in the country.

“We are proud of our Ranger. They are not just the saviours of our borders, but their role in maintaining peace is exemplary too,” said CM Buzdar.

