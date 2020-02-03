Mominul Haque-led team Bangladesh team to arrive on Wednesday for Test against Pakistan
LAHORE - The Bangladesh team will be arriving in Pakistan on Wednesday to play two-match Test series at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, starting from February 7 to 11.
The Pakistan team would hold a training session from 1pm-4pm at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. Beforehand, a Pakistan squad member would hold a press conference at the Media Block, said a press release issued here.
On February 5, Pakistan and Bangladesh would hold practice sessions at the Pindi Cricket Stadium from 1:30pm onwards. Before the practice, a squad member from each side would hold press conferences at the Media Block. Both the teams would hold training sessions at the Pindi Cricket Stadium at 10am on February 6.
Around mid-day, Azhar Ali and Mominul Haque, the opposite captains, would hold pre-series press conferences in the Media Block after which both captains will take part in a photo-shoot with the series trophy.
The test between both the teams would kick off from February 7 to 11. The toss would take place at 9:30am, while the first ball will be bowled at 10am.
The squad members from both sides would hold press conferences after the end of each day’s play.
On Friday, the first session would be from 10am to 12:30pm with an extended lunch break from 12:30pm to 1:30pm.
