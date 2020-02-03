Sanam Jung shares sweet video of her daughter

KARACHI - Pakistani acclaimed TV star has become one of the most successful actresses of Pakistan because of her breathtaking beauty and extraordinary acting skills. Along with acting, Sanam had also hosted a successful morning show named Jago Pakistan Jago on national TV channel 'Hum TV'.

In January 2016, Sanam got married to the love of her life Abdul Qasam and they have a cute offspring named Alaya Qasam. She is a super-mom, along with work she manages to spend quality time with her daughter. The mother-daughter duo shares a special bond of love and friendship with each other.

Recently, Jung had posted a cute video of her daughter on the Instagram account and captioned it as “My little Astronaut”. In the video, Alaya is spotted wearing an astronaut dress for some school competition.

Have a look:

Isn't she adorable?

