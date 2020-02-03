Sanam Jung shares sweet video of her daughter
Share
KARACHI - Pakistani acclaimed TV star has become one of the most successful actresses of Pakistan because of her breathtaking beauty and extraordinary acting skills. Along with acting, Sanam had also hosted a successful morning show named Jago Pakistan Jago on national TV channel 'Hum TV'.
Sanam Jung is all set to make a comeback on TV 02:37 PM | 16 Mar, 2019
KARACHI - Sanam Jung, super-gorgeous Pakistani actress was last seen on television hosting a morning show for Hum TV. ...
In January 2016, Sanam got married to the love of her life Abdul Qasam and they have a cute offspring named Alaya Qasam. She is a super-mom, along with work she manages to spend quality time with her daughter. The mother-daughter duo shares a special bond of love and friendship with each other.
Sanam Jung gives birth to baby girl 06:07 PM | 14 Nov, 2016
KARACHI - Television actress and morning show host Sanam Jung has become a first-time mother after giving birth to a ...
Recently, Jung had posted a cute video of her daughter on the Instagram account and captioned it as “My little Astronaut”. In the video, Alaya is spotted wearing an astronaut dress for some school competition.
Have a look:
Isn't she adorable?
Stay tuned to Daily Pakistan Global for more news and updates.
- Lawyers body warns of agitation if reference filed against judge who ...11:57 AM | 4 Feb, 2020
- Pakistan ready to take on India in ICC U19 Cricket World Cup ...11:17 AM | 4 Feb, 2020
- Trump’s adviser to brief UN on Mideast plan ahead of Palestinian ...11:05 AM | 4 Feb, 2020
- PM Imran feels sad for skipping KL summit in Malaysia10:49 AM | 4 Feb, 2020
- 1 dead after hotel roof collapsed in Quetta10:03 AM | 4 Feb, 2020
-
- Amber Heard admits to 'hitting' ex-husband Johnny Depp in 2015 ...12:46 PM | 3 Feb, 2020
- Alif's latest episode marks two million views within 48 hours of ...12:24 PM | 3 Feb, 2020
- Envoy recommends not to evacuate Pakistanis from coronavirus-hit Wuhan11:04 AM | 2 Feb, 2020
- OGRA recommends hike in petroleum prices for January 202006:54 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
- Pakistan asks UNMOGIP to brief UNSC on Kashmir situation07:21 PM | 29 Dec, 2019
- 2020 will be year of development, prosperity: Firdous04:01 PM | 28 Dec, 2019