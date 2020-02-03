SC bars FIA from probing Peshawar BRT project
ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Monday barred the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from conducting investigation into alleged irregularities in the much-delayed Bus Rapid Transit project in Peshawar.
A three-member bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial issued the ruling on a petition filed by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government against the Peshawar High Court's orders pertaining to the launch of probe into the project.
The top court has also sought details about the cost of the project and completion of the public transit system.
In December 2019, a team of the FIA, KP, had kicked off the investigation following the directions of the PHC.
A high court bench comprising PHC Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth and Justice Ahmad Ali had ordered the FIA on November 14, 2019, to probe the project, directing it to submit report in 45 days.
