SC bars FIA from probing Peshawar BRT project
Web Desk
01:05 PM | 3 Feb, 2020
SC bars FIA from probing Peshawar BRT project
Share

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Monday barred the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from conducting investigation into alleged irregularities in the much-delayed Bus Rapid Transit project in Peshawar.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial issued the ruling on a petition filed by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government against the Peshawar High Court's orders pertaining to the launch of probe into the project. 

The top court has also sought details about the cost of the project and completion of the public transit system.

In December 2019, a team of the FIA, KP, had kicked off the investigation following the directions of the PHC.

A high court bench comprising PHC Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth and Justice Ahmad Ali had ordered the FIA on November 14, 2019, to probe the project, directing it to submit report in 45 days.

More From This Category
Lawyers body warns of agitation if reference ...
11:57 AM | 4 Feb, 2020
PM Imran feels sad for skipping KL summit in ...
10:49 AM | 4 Feb, 2020
1 dead after hotel roof collapsed in Quetta
10:03 AM | 4 Feb, 2020
Pakistanis in China asked to register with ...
09:11 AM | 4 Feb, 2020
Pakistan, Malaysia holds delegation level talks ...
08:43 AM | 4 Feb, 2020
CAA official earns respect for returning lost ...
12:49 AM | 4 Feb, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Never let go of your Dreams
06:53 PM | 3 Feb, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr