9-member Pak outfit to feature in Asian Road Cycling C’hip
Associated Press of Pakistan
04:44 PM | 3 Feb, 2020
ISLAMABAD - A nine-member Pakistan cycling outfit will feature in the Asian Road Cycling Championship, slated to be held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia from March 25 to 30, Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) said on Monday.

“Our team will be comprised of six men and three women cyclists. They’ll be also be accompanied by three officials,” Syed Azhar Ali Shah, president of PCF told APP.

He said the training camp for the championship had begun at Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad wherein Haroon General and Nazakat Ali were imparting training to cyclists on the most modern lines. He said the trials to select cyclists for the event were held on Sunday in Islamabad where top 15 cyclists of the country took part. “The three-member committee, comprising Nisar Ahmed, Haroon General and Nazakat Ali selected the cyclists purely on merit,” Shah said.

