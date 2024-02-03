Mehwish Hayat sends pulses racing with new monochrome pictures

Renowned Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat has once again captivated the digital realm with her latest monochromatic photoshoot, showcasing a perfect blend of elegance, style, and undeniable charisma. Celebrated for both her acting prowess and stunning aesthetic, Mehwish left her fans and followers spellbound as she graced the frames in a white button-down shirt, strategically draped off one shoulder, exuding confidence and grace with every pose.
In this recent pictorial masterpiece, Mehwish effortlessly intertwines simplicity and sophistication, embracing a timeless monochrome theme. The grayscale enchantment adds an extra layer of classic allure, accentuating the actress's innate beauty and the understated elegance of her wardrobe.
The choice of a white button-down shirt, artfully draped off a single shoulder, not only showcases Mehwish's impeccable fashion acumen but also emanates an air of laid-back chic. The subtle exposure of the shoulder introduces an element of sensuality to the overall aesthetic, proving that elegance can seamlessly coexist with boldness. Hayat's magnetic personality radiates through each frame, her confidence emanating from the grayscale portraits.
Here's what fans had to say:
On the acting front, Hayat was recently seen in London Nahi Jaungi, Teri Meri Kahaniyaan, and Enaaya. Hayat will also be dominating the big screen with her latest film Daghabaaz Dil slated for a release on Eid ul Fitr 2024. She will be starring opposite actors Ali Rehman Khan and Momin Saqib.
Pakistani rupee remains largeyl stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 3, 2024 (Saturday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 281.85 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 77.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|281.85
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.54
|751.45
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.21
|39.61
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.75
|41.15
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.45
|35.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.3
|918.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.52
|59.12
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.76
|173.76
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.14
|734.14
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.83
|77.53
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.92
|328.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
