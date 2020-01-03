Sarmad Khoosat addresses controversy about trailer removal of Zindagi Tamsha

Sarmad Khoosat’s upcoming social drama Zindagi Tamasha's Trailer was recently removed from YouTube . It was first posted on September 30.

It was speculated that the trailer was removed because of the subject matter of the film. However, the trailer can only be removed by YouTube or by the producers.

The director, Sarmad Khoosat recently went live on his socials to clarify the entire controversy revolving around his upcoming film Zindagi Tamasha.

Clearing the air, Sarmad shared, "Khoosat Films took down the trailer from YouTube themselves. A trailer is just a tiny part of the entire film, there's no context so a few people had some issues regarding the content of that clip and we took that into account. After minor tweaks, we'll reupload it soon enough."

The filmmaker also announced that the movie will be released on 24 January, 2020.

In October, Zindagi Tamasha created a major buzz when it won big at the prestigious Busan International Film Festival in South Korea. Khoosat’s directorial also won The Kim Ji-Seok Award, named after the festival’s co-founder and executive programmer who died in 2017.

Zindagi Tamasha has been directed and co-produced by Sarmad, along with his sister, Kanwal Khoosat and. Scripted by Nirmal Bano, the bilingual film has mostly shot in Punjabi.

The movie stars Arif Hassan, Samiya Mumtaz, Eman Suleman and Ali Qureshi in leading roles.

