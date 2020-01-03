Top seed Nimra, Maira advance to semi-finals in KP Junior Boys, Girls Squash

PESHAWAR - Top-seeded Nimran Aqeel and Maira Hussain took berth into the semi-finals of the U17 and U15 Age Group of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Junior Boys and Girls Squash Championship being played here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex on Friday.

Nimra Aqeel recorded victory against unseeded Hina Khan in straight sets, the score was 11-5, 11-2 and 11-4 in a one-sided affair. Nimra Aqeel did not take much time in beating Hina Khan and mostly dominated the proceedings.

In the other matches of the Girls Under-17 category, Zohra Khan, Kulsoom and Hira Aqeel took berth into the semi-finals after recording victories against their respective rivals in the quarter-finals. Zohra Khan defeated Quadrat Ul Ain by 3-0, the score was 11-2, 11-3 and 11-3, Kulsoom beat Nadia Khan by 3-0, the score was 11-5, 11-7 and 11-6 and Hira Aqeel, a younger sister of Nimra Aqeel, played well and defeated Haya Khan by 3-0, the score was 11-3, 11-6 and 11-5.

In the Under-15 girls' category top-seeded Maira Hussain overpowered Shaneela Khan by 3-0, the score was 11-4, 11-3 and 11-5. Mehwish Ali beat Hifsa in straight sets, the score was 11-4, 11-7 and 11-8, Manahil eliminated her strong rival Mahnoor in a marathon five sets battle, the match lasted for 44 minutes, the score was 10-12, 11-9, 9-11, 12-10 and 11-9. In the last quarter-final Sana Bahadur, the second seed, defeated Khasmala by 3-0, the score was 11-3, 11-8 and 11-9.

In the Boys, Under-17 top-seeded Hammad Khan moved to the semi-finals after registering a victory against Muhammad Shoaib in a thrilling 3-1 battle fought on rattling pace. Both Hammad Khan and Muhammad Shoaib gave each other a tough fight. Hammad Khan was good in his nick and drop shorts while Shoaib smashed some beautiful length shorts, the score was 10-12, 12-10, 11-9 and 11-9, in the second quarter-final Hamza Zahid defeated Afaq Khan by 11-5, 12-10 and 11-9, Norman Khan beat Sheraz Akbar by 3-0, the score was 11-9, 11-6 and 11-7, Mutahir Ali beat Fahad Sharif in another thrilling match where both were stretched to five sets 3-2. The score was 11-9, 10-12, 8-11, 11-9 and 11-7.

In the Boys U15 top-seeded Muhammad Hanif beat Shayyan Ali by 3-0, the score was 11-7, 11-9 and 11-9, Muhammad Azaan Khalil beat Talha Khan by 3-0, the score was 11-8, 11-2 and 13-11, Hassan Zahid beat Muhammad Fahad beat 11-9, 12-10 and 13-11. Both Hassan Zahid and Muhammad Fahad played well and exhibited some good squash which largely enjoyed by the sitting spectators. In the last quarter-final of the U15 category second-seeded Yaseen Khattak defeated Arsh Khan by 3-0, the score was 11-9, 12-10 and 11-8.