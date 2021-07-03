Pakistan Railways launches tourist train in Balochistan
08:51 PM | 3 Jul, 2021
In a bid to promote tourism, Pakistan Railways Saturday launched a tourist train between Kolpur and Bostan, the two districts of Balochistan province.
Divisional Superintendent Akhtar Mehmood Khattak inaugurated the train.
The tourist train will run two days a week i.e. Saturday and Sunday while a nominal fare has been fixed to facilitate the public.
The train will stop at Baleli, Kuchlak, Bostan, Quetta, Sariab, Spezand and Kolpur railway stations.
