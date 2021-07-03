Bilawal wants US to bring him into power, claims PM Imran’s aide
Share
KARACHI - Special Assistant to PM on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill claimed on Saturday that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is looking to make a deal with the United States in order to come into power.
Addressing a presser in Karachi, Gill said that the PPP chief would take his “CV” [curriculum vitea] to the US to get a job, adding that Bilawal is ready to accept every demand of Washington.
He vowed that the government will not allow such deals to happen, adding that Bilawal will not succeed in his plans.
He recalled that the US carried out 13 drone attacks during the tenure of former president Pervez Musharraf but the strikes surged to a whopping 340 during the PPP’s term.
He further divulged that former US Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice helped Musharraf and late PM Benazir Bhutto make a deal to allow a drone strike on Pakistan.
He said that the PPP gave priority to personal benefits over national interests.
Zulfi Bukhari sends defamation notice to Bilawal ... 07:21 PM | 1 Jul, 2021
Former special assistant to the prime minister on overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari on Thursday served a legal notice ...
- Geopolitical changes of seismic nature occurring in Indian Ocean ...10:08 PM | 3 Jul, 2021
- Bilawal wants US to bring him into power, claims PM Imran’s aide09:37 PM | 3 Jul, 2021
- Pakistan Railways launches tourist train in Balochistan08:51 PM | 3 Jul, 2021
- NAB has recovered Rs33 bn in fake accounts case involving Zardari: ...08:21 PM | 3 Jul, 2021
- South Africa approves Chinese vaccine amid third wave of COVID-1907:50 PM | 3 Jul, 2021
- Sajal Aly sets the stage on fire with killer dance moves06:13 PM | 3 Jul, 2021
- Fatima Sana Shaikh trends amid Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao's divorce04:48 PM | 3 Jul, 2021
- Bushra Ansari and Azaan Sami's dance video goes viral04:21 PM | 3 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Top cricketers who married athletes09:20 PM | 8 May, 2021