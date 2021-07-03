Geopolitical changes of seismic nature occurring in Indian Ocean region, says Pakistan naval chief

10:08 PM | 3 Jul, 2021
Geopolitical changes of seismic nature occurring in Indian Ocean region, says Pakistan naval chief
LAHORE – Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi said on Saturday that the Indian Ocean region is witnessing geopolitical changes of seismic nature which add to the responsibilities of Pakistan Navy.

Addressing the participants of 50th PN Staff Course during his visit to Pakistan Navy War College in Lahore, the Naval Chief dilated upon evolving geo-strategic milieu and its interplay with prevalent security dynamics focused on maritime security challenges.

He also underscored Pakistan Navy’s capabilities to deal with traditional and non-traditional security challenges.

Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi divulged on various initiatives and developmental plan in line with his vision for Pakistan Navy to be a formidable regional maritime power.

Earlier, a panel of Course participants presented Research Paper on ‘Cyberspace as the fifth domain of warfare: Challenge and Opportunities for Pakistan’.

