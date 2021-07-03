Twitter praises Babar Azam after he responds to differently-abled fan’s message
Share
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has won hearts of Twitter users by responding to a message shared by his England-based differently-abled fan on social media.
In his video message, the wheelchair-bound child can be seen welcoming Babar Azam to England as Pakistan team arrived there on June 26 for T20I and ODI matches.
“Assalamu Alaikum. I am Muhammad Akhil. Welcome to England. I always support you and I’m a big supporter of Karachi Kings (the Pakistan Super League franchise Azam plays for)," he said.
بابر کا ایک فین جو انگلینڈ میں ہے ) بابر کو ویلکم کر رہا ہے اور اُس کے لئے دعائیں بھی ۔ یہی دعائیں اُس کی اصل کامیابی ہیں ۔ ماشاءاللہ @babarazam258 pic.twitter.com/eJnovolORB— Majid Majeed (@majidmajeed83) July 2, 2021
"May Allah give you a lot of success," Akhil added.
Responding to his message, the skipper wrote:"Thank you for a warm welcome and wonderful wishes, you little champ. May Allah always keep you blessed. Lots of love."
Thank you for a warm welcome and wonderful wishes, you little champ. May Allah always keep you blessed. Lots of love. ❤️ https://t.co/Sd4HN8OgBz— Babar Azam (@babarazam258) July 2, 2021
The move received a flood of praises on Twitter. Here are some reactions;
Sweet Kindfulness of Babar Azam— Uzna Shah🇵🇰 (@shah_uzna) July 2, 2021
God bless u king👑🌟💫🇵🇰❤️🌹 pic.twitter.com/5DOouvIm74
وطن کہ شاہینوں کی محبت ہر جگہ اپنا اثر دکھاتی ھے ۔ سلامت رہو ینگ مین۔— Xafar ( Criminologist ) (@zafar4a) July 3, 2021
Always best wishes for you king @babarazam258— Fatima Raja🏏 (@Fatii_PTI) July 2, 2021
❤️👐
You are our proud
Babar Azam writes open letter to Pakistan cricket ... 11:00 PM | 27 Jun, 2021
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has shed light on the “great relationship” between players and fan through an ...
- Nigeria thanks Pakistan for support in war against terrorism11:35 PM | 3 Jul, 2021
- The real Gaming Beast realme Narzo 30 is Available Now11:30 PM | 3 Jul, 2021
- WhatsApp’s new feature to let users transfer chat from iPhones to ...11:19 PM | 3 Jul, 2021
- Twitter praises Babar Azam after he responds to differently-abled ...10:45 PM | 3 Jul, 2021
- Geopolitical changes of seismic nature occurring in Indian Ocean ...10:08 PM | 3 Jul, 2021
- Sajal Aly sets the stage on fire with killer dance moves06:13 PM | 3 Jul, 2021
- Fatima Sana Shaikh trends amid Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao's divorce04:48 PM | 3 Jul, 2021
- Bushra Ansari and Azaan Sami's dance video goes viral04:21 PM | 3 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Top cricketers who married athletes09:20 PM | 8 May, 2021