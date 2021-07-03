Twitter praises Babar Azam after he responds to differently-abled fan’s message

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has won hearts of Twitter users by responding to a message shared by his England-based differently-abled fan on social media.

In his video message, the wheelchair-bound child can be seen welcoming Babar Azam to England as Pakistan team arrived there on June 26 for T20I and ODI matches.

“Assalamu Alaikum. I am Muhammad Akhil. Welcome to England. I always support you and I’m a big supporter of Karachi Kings (the Pakistan Super League franchise Azam plays for)," he said.

بابر کا ایک فین جو انگلینڈ میں ہے ) بابر کو ویلکم کر رہا ہے اور اُس کے لئے دعائیں بھی ۔ یہی دعائیں اُس کی اصل کامیابی ہیں ۔ ماشاءاللہ @babarazam258 pic.twitter.com/eJnovolORB — Majid Majeed (@majidmajeed83) July 2, 2021

"May Allah give you a lot of success," Akhil added.

Responding to his message, the skipper wrote:"Thank you for a warm welcome and wonderful wishes, you little champ. May Allah always keep you blessed. Lots of love."

Thank you for a warm welcome and wonderful wishes, you little champ. May Allah always keep you blessed. Lots of love. ❤️ https://t.co/Sd4HN8OgBz — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) July 2, 2021

The move received a flood of praises on Twitter. Here are some reactions;

Sweet Kindfulness of Babar Azam

God bless u king👑🌟💫🇵🇰❤️🌹 pic.twitter.com/5DOouvIm74 — Uzna Shah🇵🇰 (@shah_uzna) July 2, 2021

وطن کہ شاہینوں کی محبت ہر جگہ اپنا اثر دکھاتی ھے ۔ سلامت رہو ینگ مین۔ — Xafar ( Criminologist ) (@zafar4a) July 3, 2021

Always best wishes for you king @babarazam258

❤️👐

You are our proud — Fatima Raja🏏 (@Fatii_PTI) July 2, 2021