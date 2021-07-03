Twitter praises Babar Azam after he responds to differently-abled fan’s message
Twitter praises Babar Azam after he responds to differently-abled fan’s message
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has won hearts of Twitter users by responding to a message shared by his England-based differently-abled fan on social media.

In his video message, the wheelchair-bound child can be seen welcoming Babar Azam to England as Pakistan team arrived there on June 26 for T20I and ODI matches.

“Assalamu Alaikum. I am Muhammad Akhil. Welcome to England. I always support you and I’m a big supporter of Karachi Kings (the Pakistan Super League franchise Azam plays for)," he said.

"May Allah give you a lot of success," Akhil added.

Responding to his message, the skipper wrote:"Thank you for a warm welcome and wonderful wishes, you little champ. May Allah always keep you blessed. Lots of love."

The move received a flood of praises on Twitter. Here are some reactions;

