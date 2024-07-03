Search

Immigration

Karachi airport sell-off controversy: Here's official clarification regarding secret deal

Web Desk
04:48 PM | 3 Jul, 2024
Karachi airport sell-off controversy: Here's official clarification regarding secret deal

KARACHI - The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has dismissed rumors circulating on social media regarding the alleged sale of Jinnah International Airport, Karachi.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, a CAA spokesperson addressed what he described as false information that began circulating on Monday about a supposed secret sale of Jinnah International Airport.

The spokesperson categorically refuted these reports, emphasizing their baseless and inaccurate nature.

"The Karachi airport remains fully under the administration of the CAA," the spokesperson affirmed.

The official advised the public to disregard these unfounded rumors, urging citizens to rely on official sources for accurate information regarding matters concerning the airport's management and operations.

It is to be highlighted that the federal government has time and again announced to outsource operations at three airports across the country i.e. Islamabad International Airport, Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore, and Jinnah International Airport, Karachi.

It has also been clarified that Islamabad airport would be the first amongst the airports to be outsourced and that too for a period of 15 years. 

It is to be highlighted that the former Aviation Adviser had said that only the operation and management of specific airport components would be outsourced, while critical services such as the Air Traffic Control Tower, Rescue and Fire Fighting Services and Air Navigation services would remain under the administrative control of the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority.

The government has already clarified that after the outsourcing of Islamabad International Airport, the airports in Lahore and Karachi would also be outsourced though looking at the situation of Islamabad Airport's outsourcing, the process seems complex and tricky.

