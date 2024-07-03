Karachi airport sell-off controversy: Here's official clarification regarding secret deal

KARACHI - The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has dismissed rumors circulating on social media regarding the alleged sale of Jinnah International Airport, Karachi.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, a CAA spokesperson addressed what he described as false information that began circulating on Monday about a supposed secret sale of Jinnah International Airport.
The spokesperson categorically refuted these reports, emphasizing their baseless and inaccurate nature.
"The Karachi airport remains fully under the administration of the CAA," the spokesperson affirmed.
The official advised the public to disregard these unfounded rumors, urging citizens to rely on official sources for accurate information regarding matters concerning the airport's management and operations.
It is to be highlighted that the federal government has time and again announced to outsource operations at three airports across the country i.e. Islamabad International Airport, Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore, and Jinnah International Airport, Karachi.
It has also been clarified that Islamabad airport would be the first amongst the airports to be outsourced and that too for a period of 15 years.
It is to be highlighted that the former Aviation Adviser had said that only the operation and management of specific airport components would be outsourced, while critical services such as the Air Traffic Control Tower, Rescue and Fire Fighting Services and Air Navigation services would remain under the administrative control of the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority.
The government has already clarified that after the outsourcing of Islamabad International Airport, the airports in Lahore and Karachi would also be outsourced though looking at the situation of Islamabad Airport's outsourcing, the process seems complex and tricky.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 3, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.6 for buying and 280.7 for selling.
Euro's buying rate moves up to 294.3 and selling rate is 297.75 while British Pound rate is 350 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal increases to 73.15.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.6
|280.7
|Euro
|EUR
|294.3
|297.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.15
|73.95
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.22
|748.22
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.63
|35.98
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.90
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.71
|916.71
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.99
|59.59
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.27
|26.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.01
|311.51
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.70
