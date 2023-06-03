Search

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – June 3, 2023

Web Desk 01:07 AM | 3 Jun, 2023
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 232,500 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs197,190.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs180,756 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 210,832.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Karachi PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Islamabad PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Peshawar PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Quetta PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Sialkot PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Attock PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Gujranwala PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Jehlum PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Multan PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Bahawalpur PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Gujrat PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Nawabshah PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Chakwal PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Hyderabad PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Nowshehra PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Sargodha PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Faisalabad PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Mirpur PKR 232,500 PKR 2125

