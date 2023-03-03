Search

PakistanTop News

Pakistan wants to enhance ties with US, says PM Shehbaz

Web Desk 09:32 AM | 3 Mar, 2023
Pakistan wants to enhance ties with US, says PM Shehbaz
Source: Radio Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – A four member delegation of California State Assembly of the United States called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Thursday. 

The prime minister underscored that Pakistan values its longstanding relationship with the United States and wants to further deepen the same, reported Radio Pakistan.

He said the signing of ‘Sister-State Resolution’ between California and Punjab in the backdrop of 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations of Pakistan and the United States last year, is a welcome development.               

Shehbaz Sharif said Punjab and California can work together in areas of mutual interest, including trade, investment, agriculture, IT, education and cultural exchanges.            

He appreciated the positive role being played by Pakistani-American Diaspora in further strengthening people-to-people linkages between the two countries.

The delegation thanked the Prime Minister for the hospitality and stressed on further expanding Pak-US relations.  It was led by Chris Holden and included Eloise Reyes, Mike Gipson and Windy Carillo.

Ishaq Dar rejects default rumours amid record rupee depreciation

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Pakistan decides to ban traditional fans this year to save energy

09:05 PM | 2 Mar, 2023

COAS Asim Munir calls on PM Shehbaz to discuss national security

05:51 PM | 2 Mar, 2023

Additional power surcharge imposed as Pakistan surrenders to another IMF condition

10:32 AM | 2 Mar, 2023

Pakistan’s Monetary Policy Committee meets today to raise key policy rate for revival of IMF program

09:38 AM | 2 Mar, 2023

Pakistan's inflation rate rises to 31.5pc, highest in 50 years

09:14 AM | 2 Mar, 2023

Pakistan withdraws subsidy on electricity bills for farmers to meet IMF demands

09:12 PM | 1 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry and his brother’s alleged audio call ...

10:10 AM | 3 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – March 3, 2023

09:00 AM | 3 Mar, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 03, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 10:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 290 292
Euro EUR 288 290.85
UK Pound Sterling GBP 324.5 327.7
U.A.E Dirham AED 74.5 75.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 72.25 72.95
Australian Dollar AUD 181.5 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 692.6 700.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 193.2 195.4
China Yuan CNY 37.46 37.86
Danish Krone DKK 37.03 37.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 33.24 33.59
Indian Rupee INR 3.14 3.25
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 849 858
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.2 58.8
New Zealand Dollar NZD 160.34 162.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.12 25.42
Omani Riyal OMR 678 686
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 71.47 72.17
Singapore Dollar SGD 191.5 193.5
Swedish Korona SEK 24.98 25.28
Swiss Franc CHF 277.45 279.95
Thai Bhat THB 7.43 7.58

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs208,300 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs171,730.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.  

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Karachi PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Islamabad PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Peshawar PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Quetta PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Sialkot PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Attock PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Gujranwala PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Jehlum PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Multan PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Bahawalpur PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Gujrat PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Nawabshah PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Chakwal PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Hyderabad PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Nowshehra PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Sargodha PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Faisalabad PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Mirpur PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: