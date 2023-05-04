WATCH – Trailer release of Ahmed Ali Akbar's 'Idiots'

One of Pakistani entertainment industry's finest actors, Ahmed Ali Akbar, is back to grace the television screens of the audience after his breakthrough blockbuster Parizaad propelled him into stardom. The 36-year-old star, whose career is full of television series known for their progressive and out-of-the-box ideas, will next be seen in Idiots, a tribute "to all the social misfits and rebels who question dysfunctional man-made norms of society, all the wanderers embarked on a journey of self-discovery, searching for the greater purpose of existence."

Sharing the screen once again with his Laal Kabootar co-star, Mansha Pasha, and directed by Anjum Shahzad, the trailer for the drama serial has been released along with two OSTs. Idiots has been written by Kifayat Rodani, and produced by Entanna Productions in association with Multiverse Entertainment.

Haklata Kyun Hoon is one of the first OSTs released sung and composed by Sahir Ali Bagga.

The second OST, Farq Nai Painda, is composed and sung by Majid Akhter Maan.

The Mera Yaar Miladay star got candid about his latest project and reportedly stated, "I have generally been very selective when it comes to choosing scripts and when Idiot was narrated to me, I knew this was a project I just have to be a part of. The character resonates so well with my own thought process and I hope that my audiences can see and relate to Guddu as well."

According to local media outlets, Imran Raza, COO of Green Entertainment opined, "The vision of green is to be Pakistan’s leading, original and aspirational entertainment channel by reforming society through revolutionary and believable content for TV and this project is just one of the many that we are sure that audiences will love it. The show is set to be a game-changer in the world of Pakistani dramas, with its unique storyline and exceptional production values."

On the work front, Akbar was recently seen in Phir Wohi Mohabbat, Tajdeed e Wafa, Ehd E Wafa, Parizaad, Lahore Se Aagey, Parchi, Laal Kabootar, and Heer Maan Ja.