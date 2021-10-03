Two killed in blast outside Kabul mosque hosting prayer for late mother of Taliban spokesman 

KABUL – At least two people were killed in an explosion outside a mosque in the Afghan capital, a top Taliban official confirmed on Sunday.

The blast took place near the entrance to Eid Gah Mosque in Kabul, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Twitter, adding that "a number of civilians" were killed in the incident.

A prayer ceremony for Mujahid's mother, who died last week, was being held at the mosque on Sunday afternoon and "all people and friends are invited to attend".

Wounded people were rushed to Kabul's Emergency Hospital in the Shahr-e-Naw area.