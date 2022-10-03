Karachi court orders arrest of ARY CEO Salman Iqbal, anchor Arshad Sharif
KARACHI – A court Monday issued non-bailable arrest warrants of ARY CEO Salman Iqbal and anchorperson Arshad Sharif in case related to defamation of Jang Geo Media Group editor-in-chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.
The arrest orders were issued by the district and sessions court South judge after hearing the arguments in the case.
The ARY CEO and senior journalist are involved in running defamation campaign against Rahman and also submitted wrong court decision in the case.
ARY London editor-in-chief has already tendered apology in various cases related to defaming Geo group.
Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman acquitted in property ... 08:35 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
LAHORE – An accountability court in Punjab’s capital on Monday acquitted Jang Geo Media Group ...
