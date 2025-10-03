Currency Rates in Pakistan Open Market – Dollar, Pound, Riyal, Dirham Rate – 3 Oct 2025

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee shows some fluctuation against major foreign currencies, with slight variations in buying and selling rates across open markets.
US dollar remained at Rs282.15 for buying and Rs282.45 for selling, amid minor movement compared to earlier sessions. Euro traded at Rs331.50 (buying) and Rs335 (selling), while UK pound sterling was seen higher at Rs380.50 and Rs383.50.
UAE dirham hovered at Rs76.80 for buying and Rs77.80 for selling, while the Saudi riyal was recorded at Rs75.15 and Rs75.80.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|282.15
|282.45
|Euro
|EUR
|331.5
|335
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|380.5
|383.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.8
|77.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.15
|75.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185
|190
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|764.4
|753.9
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.52
|39.82
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|44.15
|44.75
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.27
|36.62
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.12
|3.21
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.88
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.45
|908.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|60.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|727.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.22
|77.92
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201.75
|203.75
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.15
|26.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324
|328.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.73
|8.88