Currency Rates in Pakistan Open Market – Dollar, Pound, Riyal, Dirham Rate – 3 Oct 2025

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee shows some fluctuation against major foreign currencies, with slight variations in buying and selling rates across open markets.

US dollar remained at Rs282.15 for buying and Rs282.45 for selling, amid minor movement compared to earlier sessions. Euro traded at Rs331.50 (buying) and Rs335 (selling), while UK pound sterling was seen higher at Rs380.50 and Rs383.50.

UAE dirham hovered at Rs76.80 for buying and Rs77.80 for selling, while the Saudi riyal was recorded at Rs75.15 and Rs75.80.