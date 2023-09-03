China's first cargo shipment reaches Kabul via Torkham border

TORKHAM – A historic moment unfolded as the first shipment of goods and equipment from China arrived in Kabul, Afghanistan, via the Karakoram Highway, marking a significant milestone in transit trade between China and Pakistan.

A ceremony to commemorate the crossing of the equipment and goods at the Torkham border was organised by the Director of Transit Trade, Shams-ur-Rehman.

He highlighted the importance of this event in advancing transit trade operations and strengthening economic ties between China, Afghanistan, and the Central Asian Republics.

The shipment signifies a substantial step forward in promoting economic cooperation among the countries involved and is expected to enhance trade activities along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

This achievement demonstrates the resilience and progress in trade relations between China and its neighbouring nations, particularly in the transit trade sector.