Punjab makes Covid vaccination mandatory for school teachers, staff
Share
Punjab School Education Department has directed the teachers, administration and other staff members of all the public and private schools registered under the department to get anti-coronavirus vaccination by August 22, 2021.
Those who don’t get inoculated by the said date will be barred from entering the premises of schools.
Provincial Minister of Punjab for School Education Murad Raas on Wednesday shared a copy of the the official notification on his official Twitter account, stating that those who don’t get inoculated by the said date will be barred from entering the premises of schools.
“All Teachers, Administration and Staff of Public & Private Schools of Punjab to be Vaccinated by August 22nd, 2021. Any individual without a vaccination certificate after the stated date will NOT be allowed [on] the school premises. Please follow the issued SOPs,” wrote Raas on Twitter.
NOTIFICATION:— Murad Raas (@DrMuradPTI) August 4, 2021
All Teachers, Administration and Staff of Public & Private Schools of Punjab to be Vaccinated by August 22nd, 2021. Any individual without a vaccination certificate after the stated date will NOT be allowed in the School premises. Please follow the issued SOPs. pic.twitter.com/0Q28tcQdAI
According to the notification, the directives have been issued in pursuance of what was conferred in a meeting with the National Command and Operation Centre on Wednesday.
“Pursuant to the discussion […], it is hereby ordered that the unvaccinated employees of the School Education Department shall not be allowed to enter into any school/office after August 21, 2021,” read the notification.
The Punjab government has decided to reopen schools in a staggered manner, with 50% attendance.
Covid-19 infects 4,722, kills 46 in a day: NCOC 09:20 AM | 4 Aug, 2021
ISLAMABAD – At least 46 people lost their lives to COVID-19 in Pakistan over the past 24 hours while around 4,722 ...
- Punjab makes Covid vaccination mandatory for school teachers, staff09:14 PM | 4 Aug, 2021
- US military tests AI software that can predict events, enemy’s ...08:52 PM | 4 Aug, 2021
- Hassan Afzal Khan appointed new Pakistan consul general for Dubai08:00 PM | 4 Aug, 2021
- COAS Bajwa visits Baloch Regimental Centre Abbottabad07:18 PM | 4 Aug, 2021
- 5.3 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad, parts of KP06:50 PM | 4 Aug, 2021
- Aima Baig dances her heart out on sister’s mayoun (VIDEO)04:32 PM | 4 Aug, 2021
- Mahira Khan leaves fans thrilled with first teaser of ‘Prince ...04:01 PM | 4 Aug, 2021
- Sarah Khan flaunts baby bump in new photos03:30 PM | 4 Aug, 2021
- Kabul security team gets briefing on alleged abduction of Afghan ...11:34 AM | 3 Aug, 2021
- Stars who used apps to find love08:02 PM | 24 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021