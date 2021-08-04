Punjab makes Covid vaccination mandatory for school teachers, staff

Punjab School Education Department has directed the teachers, administration and other staff members of all the public and private schools registered under the department to get anti-coronavirus vaccination by August 22, 2021.

Those who don’t get inoculated by the said date will be barred from entering the premises of schools.

Provincial Minister of Punjab for School Education Murad Raas on Wednesday shared a copy of the the official notification on his official Twitter account, stating that those who don’t get inoculated by the said date will be barred from entering the premises of schools.

“All Teachers, Administration and Staff of Public & Private Schools of Punjab to be Vaccinated by August 22nd, 2021. Any individual without a vaccination certificate after the stated date will NOT be allowed [on] the school premises. Please follow the issued SOPs,” wrote Raas on Twitter.

According to the notification, the directives have been issued in pursuance of what was conferred in a meeting with the National Command and Operation Centre on Wednesday.

“Pursuant to the discussion […], it is hereby ordered that the unvaccinated employees of the School Education Department shall not be allowed to enter into any school/office after August 21, 2021,” read the notification.

The Punjab government has decided to reopen schools in a staggered manner, with 50% attendance.