Celebrities sparkle at James Bond-themed party in Karachi
Web Desk
04:33 PM | 4 Dec, 2021
Celebrities sparkle at James Bond-themed party in Karachi
Share

British Deputy High Commissioner Mike Nithavrianakis hosted a James Bond-themed party in Karachi where Pakistani celebrities brought their A-game with some standout fashion choices.

Donning their best suits and dresses, Mehwish Hayat, Humayun Saeed, Amna Ilyas, Imran Ashraf, Ahad Raza Mir, Adnan Siddiqui, and many stars dazzled and lit up the party.

Needless to say, the event ended on a high note with a high-end fashion affair. Senator Sherry Rehman was also spotted there with her husband.

Model Fouzia Aman, Ali Gul Pir and Frieha Altaf were also among the attendees who sparkled at the extravaganza in their perfect outfits.

James Bond is a fictional character created by novelist Ian Fleming in 1953. A British secret agent working for MI6 under the codename 007, he has been portrayed on film by actors Sean Connery, David Niven, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig in twenty-seven productions.

No Time To Die: New James Bond film finally ready ... 05:24 PM | 21 Aug, 2021

The new James Bond film No Time To Die is all set for world premiere after multiple COVID delays. Despite the ...

More From This Category
Sara Ali Khan reveals the type of husband she’s ...
10:59 PM | 3 Dec, 2021
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan sings UAE national anthem in ...
08:35 PM | 3 Dec, 2021
Ahsan Khan shares thoughts on acting as career ...
10:23 PM | 3 Dec, 2021
Jacqueline Fernandez's leaked photo with ...
11:59 PM | 3 Dec, 2021
Money Heist cast dazzles on red carpet ahead of ...
11:23 PM | 3 Dec, 2021
Yasra Rizvi breaks silence on divorce rumours
04:26 PM | 3 Dec, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Celebrities sparkle at James Bond-themed party in Karachi
04:33 PM | 4 Dec, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr