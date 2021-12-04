Celebrities sparkle at James Bond-themed party in Karachi
British Deputy High Commissioner Mike Nithavrianakis hosted a James Bond-themed party in Karachi where Pakistani celebrities brought their A-game with some standout fashion choices.
Donning their best suits and dresses, Mehwish Hayat, Humayun Saeed, Amna Ilyas, Imran Ashraf, Ahad Raza Mir, Adnan Siddiqui, and many stars dazzled and lit up the party.
Needless to say, the event ended on a high note with a high-end fashion affair. Senator Sherry Rehman was also spotted there with her husband.
Model Fouzia Aman, Ali Gul Pir and Frieha Altaf were also among the attendees who sparkled at the extravaganza in their perfect outfits.
James Bond is a fictional character created by novelist Ian Fleming in 1953. A British secret agent working for MI6 under the codename 007, he has been portrayed on film by actors Sean Connery, David Niven, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig in twenty-seven productions.
