Aima Baig drops teaser of latest cover of "Kahani Suno"
Share
Lollywood diva Aima Baig is acknowledged all around the world for her powerful vocals and charming personality.
The 27-year-old star has amassed a huge fandom along with numerous accolades for her diverse discography and unique voice. With many hit singles of her own, Baig has lent her vocals for many OSTs and as a playback singer in films.
She recently announced a soulful rendition of upcoming Pakistani singer Kaifi Khalil's banger, Kahani Suno. And, now the Lafzon Main Kharabi Thi singer has shared a poster for her upcoming cover and also shared the teaser.
View this post on Instagram
With powerful visuals featuring Baig herself, the 27-second-long teaser is sure to leave a mark on netizens.
On the work front, Baig's recent works include Kuch To Hua Hai, Khawabon Mein, Loota Rey, O Meherban Shukriya, Amanat Ho, and Khata.
Aima Baig wins hearts with new song 'Rent Free' 04:22 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
Pakistani pop star Aima Baig and rising star Taha G released the music video for their song Rent Free on Friday ...
- Profile: Babar Azam03:25 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
- Profile: General (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa06:14 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed05:27 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas08:26 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- UN body sees end of polio in Pakistan by 202310:32 PM | 4 Dec, 2022
- Mahira Khan wants to recreate this scene with Shah Rukh Khan!10:07 PM | 4 Dec, 2022
-
- Former Pakistan Army chief Gen (r) Bajwa watches PAKvENG Test at ...09:11 PM | 4 Dec, 2022
- German mayor of Pakistan origin wishes to settle in Karachi forever08:46 PM | 4 Dec, 2022
- Aima Baig drops teaser of latest cover of "Kahani Suno"08:24 PM | 4 Dec, 2022
- Is The Legend of Maula Jatt going to be screened in India?07:59 PM | 4 Dec, 2022
- BTS member Jin reveals his biggest wish on his birthday06:25 PM | 4 Dec, 2022
- Karachi among world’s least expensive cities in new report09:30 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
- Timeline of Pakistan Army Generals during country’s 75 year-long ...10:28 AM | 29 Nov, 2022
- Only two Pakistani universities make it to Asia’s top 10003:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022