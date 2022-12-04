Former Pakistan Army chief Gen (r) Bajwa watches PAKvENG Test at Pindi Stadium
Web Desk
09:11 PM | 4 Dec, 2022
Source: File photo
RAWALPINDI – Former Chief of Army Staff Gen (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa on Sunday visited the Rawalpindi cricket stadium to watch the opening Test of three-match series between Pakistan and England.

Bajwa had retired as Pakistan Army Chief on November 29, handing over the command to Gen Asim Munir on the same day.

Pakistan scored 80 runs for the loss of two important wickets in the second innings against England at the stumps of Day 4 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Earlier, England set Pakistan 343-run target to win the first Test by declaring their second innings on 264-7. Harry Brook and Joe Root scored half centuries.

In their first innings, Pakistan made 579 in reply to England’s total of 657 on day four.

