Brazilian football legend Pelé feels ‘strong' after recent hospitalisation amid cancer battle
Share
BRASÍLIA – The Brazilian football legend Pelé has said he is feeling ‘strong and with hope' after he was hospitalised earlier this week.
The 82-year-old, who is regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, responded after reports claimed that he had been shifted to end-of-life care.
In a social media post, the soccer legend said he wants to keep everyone calm and positive, sharing the latest medical report from São Paulo’s Albert Einstein hospital that shows that Pelé remains in stable condition.
The noted athlete reportedly responded well to treatment and his condition has not worsened. He was recently shifted to the hospital to re-evaluate his cancer treatment.
Earlier, a Brazilian daily reported that Pelé chemotherapy has now been suspended and he is receiving end-of-life care.
Last year, the athlete, who also served as a former sports minister, was diagnosed with a tumor in his colon which was later removed.
- Profile: Babar Azam03:25 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
- Profile: General (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa06:14 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed05:27 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas08:26 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Brazilian football legend Pelé feels ‘strong' after recent ...01:05 PM | 4 Dec, 2022
- Quetta court grants police five-day physical remand of Azam Swati in ...12:32 PM | 4 Dec, 2022
- PTI lawmaker likely to be arrested over protest outside Peshawar ...11:51 AM | 4 Dec, 2022
- IS claims attack on Pakistan’s top diplomat in Afghanistan11:18 AM | 4 Dec, 2022
- Pakistan’s star javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem goes under the knife ...10:48 AM | 4 Dec, 2022
- #Aaobaatkarein - Pakistani celebrities spread awareness on World AIDS ...11:41 PM | 3 Dec, 2022
- 'Mastermind' of Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder detained in USA07:56 PM | 3 Dec, 2022
- Armeena Khan claps back at haters trolling her for her maternity ...09:22 PM | 3 Dec, 2022
- Karachi among world’s least expensive cities in new report09:30 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
- Timeline of Pakistan Army Generals during country’s 75 year-long ...10:28 AM | 29 Nov, 2022
- Only two Pakistani universities make it to Asia’s top 10003:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022