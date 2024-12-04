Gold Prices in Pakistan – Today Gold Rate on 4 December 2024

KARACHI – Gold Rates in Pakistan stand at Rs275,200 per tola and 10 grams cost Rs235,940 on December 4 2024, Wednesday.

22 karat Gold is being sold at 255,508 per tola, 21 Karat at 244,062, and 18 Karat at 209,025.

These rates are from Sarafa Association and are subject to fluctuations.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today

Gold Type New Price per Tola Rs275,200 per 10 Grams Rs235,940

