Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan 

Gold Reaches Record Rs. 280,500 Per Tola in Local Markets

KARACHI – Gold prices remained unchanged in domestic market of Pakistan on Wednesday in line with global trend.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold was traded at Rs275,200 without any change.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram rate also remained steady at Rs235,940 in local market.

The bullion rates also witnessed no change in international market where the precious commodity was traded at $2,640.

A day earlier, gold registered slight gains after suffering losses in previous two days. The per tola gold price increased by Rs700 to settle at Rs275,200.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold also surged by Rs600 with new rate reaching Rs235,940.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued its upward momentum, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index crossing the 105,000 level during early trading.

Before noon, the index tgained 856.84 points, reaching 105,415.91, a 0.82% increase, as investors remained optimistic about a potential further reduction in the country’s key policy rate.

The record rally is attributed to growing investor expectations that the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will announce a substantial rate cut in its upcoming monetary policy meeting on December 16, 2024. A report from Topline Securities, published on Tuesday, suggests the central bank could reduce the key policy rate by at least 200 basis points, following improvements in economic indicators and a slowdown in inflation.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 4 December 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.3 278.9
Euro EUR 288.85 291.6
UK Pound Sterling GBP 348.35 351.85
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25 75.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.55 74.1
Australian Dollar AUD 180 182.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 733.6 741.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 198.2 200.6
China Yuan CNY 37.97 38.37
Danish Krone DKK 39.01 39.41
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.36 35.71
Indian Rupee INR 3.19 3.28
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.92
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 894.95 904.45
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.93 62.53
New Zealand Dollar NZD 162.27 164.27
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.88 25.18
Omani Riyal OMR 718 726.5
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.65 76.35
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Krona SEK 25.2 25.5
Swiss Franc CHF 312.72 315.52
Thai Baht THB 7.95 8.1
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search