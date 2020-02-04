LoC: Pakistan summons diplomat as India violates ceasefire in Kashmir's Lepa valley

RAWALPINDI – Indian troops on Tuesday resorted to unprovoked fire of heavy weapons including mortars along the Line of Control in Lepa valley deliberately targeting civilian population.

Four citizens including two women and a child got injured in the fire from across the LoC.

Soon after that, the Foreign Office summoned a senior diplomat from the High Commission of India to register Pakistan's strong protest at the ceasefire violations by Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control.

According to a statement by the Foreign Office, due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian forces in Danna Sector of LoC on 3rd of this month, 22 year old Shamim Bibi, 10 year old Farhaz, 35 year old Ansar, all three residents of village Chatargam and 17 year old Moniza Bibi, resident of Bagh Ali, sustained serious injuries.

Condemning the targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, it was underscored that such senseless Indian acts pose a threat to regional peace and stability.