Junior national tennis championship: Two titles each for Ahtesham, Abdur Rehman

LAHORE – Two titles each for Ahtesham Humayun (SNGPL) and Abdur Rehman (SICAS) in the Millat Tractors Junior National Tennis Championship 2023 that concluded at Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah Lahore on Saturday.
SNGPL’s Ahtesham Humayun played outstanding tennis against Mahatir Muhammad of Karachi to win the boys U-18 final by 6-3, 7-5. The final was a treat to watch as both the players exhibit their prowess throughout the final and displayed outstanding tennis skills and techniques, but Ahtesham held his nerves and succeeded in winning the thrilling encounter by 6-3, 7-5. “I worked really hard for this event and now I am looking forward to represent my country in ATF and ITF junior events.”
In the boys U-16 finals, Ahtesham Humayun continued to shine and succeeded in completing the brace of titles after thrashing young Asad Zaman by 6-1, 6-0. In the boys U-18 doubles final, Mahatir Muhammad/Asad Zaman got w/o against Ahtesham Humayun/M Salaar.
In the boys U-14 final, Hamza Ali Rizwan beat Amir Mazari 2-6, 6-4, 13-11 to clinch the title. In the boys U-14 doubles final, Amir Mazari and Nabeel Qayum beat Zohaib Afzal Malik and Hamza Ali Rizwan 5-3, 3-5, 10-6. In the boys/girls U-12 final, Abdur Rehman (AAA Associates) beat Razik Sultan 4-0, 4-2. In the boys/girls U-12 doubles finals, SICAS’ Abdur Rehman/Hajra beat Shayan Afridi/Junaid Khan 5-3, 4-0. In the boys/girls U-10 final, Shayan Afridi beat Mustafa Uzair Rana 4-0, 4-0.
Col Mukhtar Ahmed (R), Sr Manager (Admin & Purchases) Millat Tractors Ltd, graced the occasion as chief guest while the guests of honour were Imran Ayub Manager Admin Millat Tractors Ltd, Col Asif Dar (R), Col Arif Malik (R), Mr. Haider from USA, Naseem Ahmed, players, their families and tennis lovers.
Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA) Secretary Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) has thanked Millat Tractors Private Ltd for sponsoring the event and hoped that they will continue to support this beautiful game as the junior players of Punjab and Pakistan have started excelling at Asian level and it was the result of consecutive support of such generous sponsors, who are playing vital role in the promotion and development of tennis in Pakistan.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 4, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|283.2
|Euro
|EUR
|300.98
|301.58
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|337.01
|337.71
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.14
|75.44
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.55
|73.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189
|192
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|712.72
|720.69
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|200
|202.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.67
|39.73
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.33
|39.73
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|34.19
|34.54
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.28
|3.39
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.5
|2.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|878
|887
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.83
|63.43
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.25
|175.25
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.79
|27.09
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|696.08
|704.08
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|73.62
|74.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.61
|25.91
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|291.69
|294.19
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.15
|8.30
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 205,200 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs175,930.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs167,318 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 205,200
|PKR 2,430
|Karachi
|PKR 205,200
|PKR 2,430
|Islamabad
|PKR 205,200
|PKR 2,430
|Peshawar
|PKR 205,200
|PKR 2,430
|Quetta
|PKR 205,200
|PKR 2,430
|Sialkot
|PKR 205,200
|PKR 2,430
|Attock
|PKR 205,200
|PKR 2,430
|Gujranwala
|PKR 205,200
|PKR 2,430
|Jehlum
|PKR 205,200
|PKR 2,430
|Multan
|PKR 205,200
|PKR 2,430
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 205,200
|PKR 2,430
|Gujrat
|PKR 205,200
|PKR 2,430
|Nawabshah
|PKR 205,200
|PKR 2,430
|Chakwal
|PKR 205,200
|PKR 2,430
|Hyderabad
|PKR 205,200
|PKR 2,430
|Nowshehra
|PKR 205,200
|PKR 2,430
|Sargodha
|PKR 205,200
|PKR 2,430
|Faisalabad
|PKR 205,200
|PKR 2,430
|Mirpur
|PKR 205,200
|PKR 2,430
