Search

Sports

Junior national tennis championship: Two titles each for Ahtesham, Abdur Rehman

Web Desk 08:13 PM | 4 Feb, 2023
Junior national tennis championship: Two titles each for Ahtesham, Abdur Rehman

LAHORE – Two titles each for Ahtesham Humayun (SNGPL) and Abdur Rehman (SICAS) in the Millat Tractors Junior National Tennis Championship 2023 that concluded at Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah Lahore on Saturday. 

SNGPL’s Ahtesham Humayun played outstanding tennis against Mahatir Muhammad of Karachi to win the boys U-18 final by 6-3, 7-5. The final was a treat to watch as both the players exhibit their prowess throughout the final and displayed outstanding tennis skills and techniques, but Ahtesham held his nerves and succeeded in winning the thrilling encounter by 6-3, 7-5. “I worked really hard for this event and now I am looking forward to represent my country in ATF and ITF junior events.”

In the boys U-16 finals, Ahtesham Humayun continued to shine and succeeded in completing the brace of titles after thrashing young Asad Zaman by 6-1, 6-0. In the boys U-18 doubles final, Mahatir Muhammad/Asad Zaman got w/o against Ahtesham Humayun/M Salaar. 

In the boys U-14 final, Hamza Ali Rizwan beat Amir Mazari 2-6, 6-4, 13-11 to clinch the title. In the boys U-14 doubles final, Amir Mazari and Nabeel Qayum beat Zohaib Afzal Malik and Hamza Ali Rizwan 5-3, 3-5, 10-6. In the boys/girls U-12 final, Abdur Rehman (AAA Associates) beat Razik Sultan 4-0, 4-2. In the boys/girls U-12 doubles finals, SICAS’ Abdur Rehman/Hajra beat Shayan Afridi/Junaid Khan 5-3, 4-0. In the boys/girls U-10 final, Shayan Afridi beat Mustafa Uzair Rana 4-0, 4-0. 

Col Mukhtar Ahmed (R), Sr Manager (Admin & Purchases) Millat Tractors Ltd, graced the occasion as chief guest while the guests of honour were Imran Ayub Manager Admin Millat Tractors Ltd, Col Asif Dar (R), Col Arif Malik (R), Mr. Haider from USA, Naseem Ahmed, players, their families and tennis lovers. 

Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA) Secretary Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) has thanked Millat Tractors Private Ltd for sponsoring the event and hoped that they will continue to support this beautiful game as the junior players of Punjab and Pakistan have started excelling at Asian level and it was the result of consecutive support of such generous sponsors, who are playing vital role in the promotion and development of tennis in Pakistan.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Sports

Pakistan’s Shahzad wins two gold medals in Portuguese National Indoor Rowing Championship

09:08 PM | 3 Feb, 2023

Junior national tennis championship: Mahatir, Ahtesham in finals

08:08 PM | 3 Feb, 2023

Kamran Akmal makes to PCB’s Men’s National Selection Committee

10:32 PM | 1 Feb, 2023

Junior National Tennis championship inaugurated

10:21 PM | 31 Jan, 2023

Tennis champion Rashid Malik gets rousing welcome at Wahga Border 

08:01 PM | 31 Jan, 2023

Rashid Malik clinches ITF World Masters 55 plus singles, doubles titles in India

04:35 PM | 29 Jan, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Japan work visa explained: procedure, necessary documents, fee and ...

10:16 PM | 4 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 4th February  2023

08:10 AM | 4 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 4, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.9 283.2
Euro EUR 300.98 301.58
UK Pound Sterling GBP 337.01 337.71
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.14 75.44
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.55 73.85
Australian Dollar AUD 189 192
Bahrain Dinar BHD 712.72 720.69
Canadian Dollar CAD 200 202.2
China Yuan CNY 39.67 39.73
Danish Krone DKK 39.33 39.73
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 34.19 34.54
Indian Rupee INR 3.28 3.39
Japanese Yen JPY 2.5 2.54
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 878 887
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.83 63.43
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.25 175.25
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.79 27.09
Omani Riyal OMR 696.08 704.08
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 73.62 74.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 204 206
Swedish Korona SEK 25.61 25.91
Swiss Franc CHF 291.69 294.19
Thai Bhat THB 8.15 8.30

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 205,200 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs175,930.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs167,318 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 205,200 PKR 2,430
Karachi PKR 205,200 PKR 2,430
Islamabad PKR 205,200 PKR 2,430
Peshawar PKR 205,200 PKR 2,430
Quetta PKR 205,200 PKR 2,430
Sialkot PKR 205,200 PKR 2,430
Attock PKR 205,200 PKR 2,430
Gujranwala PKR 205,200 PKR 2,430
Jehlum PKR 205,200 PKR 2,430
Multan PKR 205,200 PKR 2,430
Bahawalpur PKR 205,200 PKR 2,430
Gujrat PKR 205,200 PKR 2,430
Nawabshah PKR 205,200 PKR 2,430
Chakwal PKR 205,200 PKR 2,430
Hyderabad PKR 205,200 PKR 2,430
Nowshehra PKR 205,200 PKR 2,430
Sargodha PKR 205,200 PKR 2,430
Faisalabad PKR 205,200 PKR 2,430
Mirpur PKR 205,200 PKR 2,430

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Hazim Bangwar, uber cool new assistant commissioner of Karachi’s North Nazimabad?

Profile: Who was Naveed Sadiq?

Profile: Maulana Tariq Jamil

Azam Khan: Who is the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Syed Mohsin Naqvi: Who is the new caretaker CM Punjab?

Profile: Who is Adil Farooq Raja?

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: