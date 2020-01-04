Ali Sadpara becomes first Pakistani to climb Mont Blanc
Share
Renowned Pakistani mountaineer Mohammad Ali Sadpara, along with two other hikers, climbed the highest mountain in the Alps and deadliest in the world, Mont Blanc here on Friday (yesterday).
Mont Blanc is the highest mountain in the Alps and the highest in Europe west of the Caucasus peaks of Russia and Georgia. It rises 4,808 m above sea level and is ranked 11th in the world in topographic prominence.
Mont Blanc stands at 4,808 meters and is considered one of the deadliest peaks in the world. Muhammad Ali ‘Sadpara’ was born in the village of Sadpara near Skardu in Pakistan’s Gilgit Baltistan region in 1977 and has climbed four of Pakistan’s five mountains above 8,000 metres high.
Ali Sadpara is the first Pakistani climber to scale the eighth highest peak of over 8,000 meters of the world. Sadpara, 43, has climbed all five, 8,000-metre high peaks in Pakistan, including K2 (8,611m), Gasherbrum I (8,080m), Gasherbrum II (8,034m), Nanga Parbat (8,126m) and Broad Peak (8,051m).
He is the first Pakistani to have climbed Nanga Parbat in the winter. He also climbed the 8,516-metre Lhotse peak and 8,485-metre Makalu peak in Nepal.
- Kashmiris to observe Right to Self-Determination Day today12:39 AM | 5 Jan, 2020
- Team Pakistan continue winning streak at British Junior Open11:06 PM | 4 Jan, 2020
- Pakistan collected Rs2083b in taxes in first 6 months of FY19/20: FBR10:19 PM | 4 Jan, 2020
- Robbers strike house of PM Imran's nephew in Lahore09:35 PM | 4 Jan, 2020
- US resumes military training program for Pakistan09:22 PM | 4 Jan, 2020
- Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain are giving us major vaccay goals with ...05:31 PM | 4 Jan, 2020
-
- Saudi Arabia hands over Qandeel Baloch's brother to Pakistan01:56 PM | 4 Jan, 2020
- OGRA recommends hike in petroleum prices for January 202006:54 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
- Pakistan asks UNMOGIP to brief UNSC on Kashmir situation07:21 PM | 29 Dec, 2019
- 2020 will be year of development, prosperity: Firdous04:01 PM | 28 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019