Live Open Market Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2021-January-04- Updated 08:30 AM
Web Desk
02:04 PM | 4 Jan, 2021
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 04, 2021 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:30 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 159.8 160.6
Euro EUR 193.5 196
UK Pound Sterling GBP 215,5 218.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 43.4 44
Saudi Riyal SAR 42.25 43.9
Australian Dollar AUD 121 123
Bahrain Dinar BHD 405.3 407.3
Canadian Dollar CAD 123 125.5
China Yuan CNY 24.5 24.65
Danish Krone DKK 25.2 25.5
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 17.65 17.9
Indian Rupee INR 2.15 2.22
Japanese Yen JPY 1.55 1.58
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 500 503.5
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 38.95 39.3
New Zealand Dollar NZD 106.3 107
Norwegians Krone NOK 17.55 17.8
Omani Riyal OMR 412 414
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 42.6 42.95
Singapore Dollar SGD 118 119.5
Swedish Korona SEK 18.1 18.35
Swiss Franc CHF 181.63 182.53
Thai Bhat THB 5.3 5.4

