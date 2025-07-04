Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi congratulates US on Independence Day

ISLAMABAD – Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi extended warm congratulations to the American people, Acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker, and US diplomatic officials on the occasion of US Independence Day.

He expressed best wishes for the American government and its people, stating that Pakistan shares in the joy of the American nation.

“US Independence Day is a symbol of sacrifice and the greatness of democracy,” he said.

Naqvi emphasized that freedom represents identity, sovereignty, and dignity. He praised U.S. President Donald Trump, stating that under his leadership, America is progressing on a path of development, unity, and peace. “President Trump has played—and continues to play—a remarkable role in promoting global peace,” he added.

He expressed hope that longstanding international disputes will be resolved during Trump’s tenure. He commended Trump’s role in easing Pakistan-India tensions, calling it an example of wise, insightful, and balanced leadership. “His constructive efforts in defusing Pak-India tensions will be remembered,” Naqvi said.

The interior minister also noted that the historic luncheon hosted by President Trump at the White House in honor of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir laid a new foundation for Pakistan-U.S. relations. “During the Pakistan-India standoff, a new dimension of bilateral ties emerged, strengthening mutual cooperation,” he said.

Naqvi stated that Washington’s balanced approach during times of crisis has enhanced mutual trust and respect in bilateral relations.

He concluded by saying that July 4th is a day of renewed commitment, courage, and unity for the American people, and prayed that the 249th U.S. Independence Day brings a new message of justice, freedom, and peace to the world.