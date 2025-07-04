Five Pakistani climbers conquer Nanga Parbat in 24 hours

In the past 24 hours, five Pakistani mountaineers successfully summited Nanga Parbat, the world’s ninth-highest and Pakistan’s second-tallest peak at 8,126 meters.

Among them, Ashraf Sadpara, son of the late mountaineer Ali Raza Sadpara, reached the summit today. With this feat, Ashraf has now climbed all five of Pakistan’s 8,000+ meter peaks.

Notably, both Ashraf Sadpara and Sohail Sakhi accomplished the climb without using supplemental oxygen.

According to the Alpine Club of Pakistan and the local mountaineering community, the five climbers who summited Nanga Parbat are:

Dr Rana Hasan Javed

Ali Hasan

Sohail Sakhi

Ashraf Sadpara

Sherzad Karim

Dr Rana Hasan Javed, based in Rawalpindi, summited Nanga Parbat yesterday as part of an international team of eight climbers.

This is his second 8,000-meter summit after climbing Gasherbrum II last year. He was accompanied by Ali Hasan, a high-altitude porter from the Hushe Valley, who also reached the summit.

Sohail Sakhi from Aliabad, Hunza, reached the summit at 11:00 am local time today without oxygen support. This marks his fourth 8,000-meter peak, having previously climbed K2, Gasherbrum I, and Gasherbrum II, all without oxygen.

Fellow Hunza-based climber Sherzad Karim also reached the summit today around 1:00 pm.