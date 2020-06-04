COVID-19: Punjab, KP bans entry in government offices without mask
Web Desk
02:10 PM | 4 Jun, 2020
COVID-19: Punjab, KP bans entry in government offices without mask
Share

PESHAWAR – In a move to contain the spread of deadly coronavirus, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) governments have imposed ban on entry in all government offices without masks.

According to media details, the provincial governments have directed all the departments to put up banners of ‘no mask, no entry’ to made mask mandatory at government offices and issued a notification in this regard.

Likewise, the Sindh government has made the use of mask, liquid hand wash and sanitizer mandatory at offices while public entry is banned.

People have been advised to contact government offices through online portal or email.

More From This Category
COVID-19: Punjab, KP bans entry in government ...
02:10 PM | 4 Jun, 2020
COVID-19: Punjab, KP decides to shut down major ...
12:44 PM | 4 Jun, 2020
At least nine places in Islamabad to be sealed ...
12:09 PM | 4 Jun, 2020
Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah appears before NAB
09:56 AM | 4 Jun, 2020
Pakistan's dynamic foreign policy exposed India's ...
09:43 AM | 4 Jun, 2020
Pakistani pharma giant charters private jet to ...
10:25 PM | 3 Jun, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
We are getting all this love because of Samina: Manzar Sehbai
02:40 PM | 4 Jun, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr