COVID-19: Punjab, KP bans entry in government offices without mask

PESHAWAR – In a move to contain the spread of deadly coronavirus, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) governments have imposed ban on entry in all government offices without masks.

According to media details, the provincial governments have directed all the departments to put up banners of ‘no mask, no entry’ to made mask mandatory at government offices and issued a notification in this regard.

Likewise, the Sindh government has made the use of mask, liquid hand wash and sanitizer mandatory at offices while public entry is banned.

People have been advised to contact government offices through online portal or email.