COVID-19: Punjab, KP bans entry in government offices without mask
Share
PESHAWAR – In a move to contain the spread of deadly coronavirus, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) governments have imposed ban on entry in all government offices without masks.
According to media details, the provincial governments have directed all the departments to put up banners of ‘no mask, no entry’ to made mask mandatory at government offices and issued a notification in this regard.
Likewise, the Sindh government has made the use of mask, liquid hand wash and sanitizer mandatory at offices while public entry is banned.
People have been advised to contact government offices through online portal or email.
-
- COVID-19: Punjab, KP bans entry in government offices without mask02:10 PM | 4 Jun, 2020
- COVID-19: Punjab, KP decides to shut down major markets over ...12:44 PM | 4 Jun, 2020
- At least nine places in Islamabad to be sealed after surge in ...12:09 PM | 4 Jun, 2020
- At least 40 students, staff hurt in knife attack at school in China11:24 AM | 4 Jun, 2020
- Uzma Khan withdraws case against Malik Riaz’s daughters08:24 PM | 3 Jun, 2020
- Lea Michele apologises after ‘Glee’ co-star Samantha Ware accused ...07:21 PM | 3 Jun, 2020
- Mahira Khan, Armeena Rana and others demand justice for Zohra Shah05:10 PM | 3 Jun, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020