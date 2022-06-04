Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 04 June 2022

08:22 AM | 4 Jun, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 04 June 2022
Source: File Photo
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 137,200 on Friday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 117,600. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 107,799 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 125,766.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 137,200 PKR 1,621
Karachi PKR 137,200 PKR 1,621
Islamabad PKR 137,200 PKR 1,621
Peshawar PKR 137,200 PKR 1,621
Quetta PKR 137,200 PKR 1,621
Sialkot PKR 137,200 PKR 1,621
Attock PKR 137,200 PKR 1,621
Gujranwala PKR 137,200 PKR 1,621
Jehlum PKR 137,200 PKR 1,621
Multan PKR 137,200 PKR 1,621
Bahawalpur PKR 137,200 PKR 1,621
Gujrat PKR 137,200 PKR 1,621
Nawabshah PKR 137,200 PKR 1,621
Chakwal PKR 137,200 PKR 1,621
Hyderabad PKR 137,200 PKR 1,621
Nowshehra PKR 137,200 PKR 1,621
Sargodha PKR 137,200 PKR 1,621
Faisalabad PKR 137,200 PKR 1,621
Mirpur PKR 138,200 PKR 1,645

