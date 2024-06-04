Anwar Maqsood denies permanent Canada move

Renowned Pakistani humorist, playwright, and television host Anwar Maqsood has unequivocally dispelled rumors suggesting a permanent relocation to Canada, reaffirming his unyielding allegiance to his homeland. In a recent statement, Maqsood addressed the swirling conjecture surrounding his supposed departure from Pakistan, asserting that his heart and soul remain firmly rooted in the country that holds profound significance in his life.

"I am on the verge of returning to Pakistan. Contrary to speculations, Canada has not become my permanent abode. Pakistan encompasses everything that holds value for me," Maqsood asserted, laying to rest any doubts about his enduring connection to his native land.

Recalling a poignant encounter at Karachi's Jinnah International Airport prior to his departure for Toronto, Maqsood recounted how some individuals questioned his departure from Pakistan. His response, laden with unwavering conviction, encapsulated the depth of his sentiment: "Pakistan may abandon me, but I cannot forsake Pakistan. I do not belong to the ilk of retirees who forsake their homeland post-retirement."

In his inimitable style, Maqsood delivered a poignant message, encapsulated in the succinct phrase, "Stay outside, or come inside," urging individuals to remain steadfast in their loyalty to their roots.

"I harbor no affiliations with any political faction. I am a Pakistani, devoted to the love of my country," Maqsood clarified, underscoring his genuine affection for the land of his birth.

Amidst his discourse, Maqsood spotlighted the profound sentiments harbored by overseas Pakistanis, asserting that their hearts remain tethered to Pakistan, echoing the sentiment that true allegiance lies where the heart finds solace.

"Pakistan stands by you and will forever stand by you. Stay joyous and continue your endeavors with integrity," Maqsood concluded, encapsulating his enduring dedication to his beloved homeland.

Maqsood's resolute affirmation of his Pakistani identity serves as a poignant reminder of the enduring bond shared by many individuals with their native soil, transcending geographical boundaries and external influences. In his steadfast commitment to Pakistan, Maqsood exemplifies the enduring spirit of patriotism that resonates deeply within the hearts of countless individuals across the nation.