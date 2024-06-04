Search

Wasim Akram shares special message on his 58th birthday

Web Desk
06:22 PM | 4 Jun, 2024
Wasim Akram shares special message on his 58th birthday

Former legendary cricketer and current commentator Wasim Akram released a special message for his fans on his 58th birthday.

In a video, Wasim Akram said, "Today, I turned 58. Many people recognize and talk to me when they meet me. Yesterday, I met a man with a beard who asked to take a photo with me. He said he was not that old. When I asked his age, he replied, 50."

Wasim Akram commented, "So friends, now consider 50 as 40, and I'll consider 58 as roughly 45."

He emphasized the importance of how one perceives their age and maintains discipline in life.

Akram also shared details of his gym routine, showing a workout to the background of Ranveer Singh's "Sher Aaya Sher" from the film "Gully Boy."

In the end, Akram expressed, "I hope this video motivates you as your positive comments motivate me."

Born on June 3, 1966, in Lahore, Wasim Akram is regarded as the best left-arm fast bowler in the world. He began his career in 1984 and has taken the then highest number of wickets in One Day Internationals (ODIs).

Additionally, the Sultan of Swing played 104 Test matches and 356 ODIs, claiming 414 wickets in Test matches and 502 in ODIs. He played a key role in Pakistan’s 1992 World Cup-winning team and captained the national team in 25 Tests.

Wasim Akram shares special message on his 58th birthday

