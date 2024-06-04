Indian fighter jet Sukhoi crashes in Maharashtra 

NEW DELHI – A fighter jet of Indian Air Force crashed on Tuesday in western state of Maharashtra. The two pilots remained safe in the incident.

Reports said that Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jet crashed in Nashik area where it burst into flames.

The fighter aircraft crashed while on test flight, India’s state-run defense firm Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) wrote on X.

"A technical snag was reported by the pilots. The exact reason will only be known after detailed investigation,” it said.

Indian Air Force officials told international media that the fighter jet was deployed to the HAL for overhaul and testing purposes.

Last year in December, An Indian Air Force trainer aircraft, Pilatus PC 7 Mk II, crashed in Telangana leaving two officers dead.

The jet took a routine training sortie from AFA, Hyderabad but crashed and both pilots onboard the aircraft sustained fatal injuries.