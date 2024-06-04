Eid ul Adha 2024: Zil Hajj moon sighting expected on June 7

As the auspicious occasion of Eid ul Adha approaches, Pakistanis are immersed in the customary fervor of preparations and arrangements for the festival. Amidst this anticipation, Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz has revealed that the Zil Hajj moon, signaling the advent of the new Islamic month, is expected to grace the skies on June 6.

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz disclosed that the crescent marking the inception of the Zil Hajj month will be born precisely at 5:38 PM on Thursday. With optimism, he elaborated, "There are strong chances of the moon being sighted on June 7, as by then, it will be more than 26 hours old."

The Islamic calendar, governed by lunar cycles, culminates with the month of Zil Hajj, a significant period during which Muslims embark on the sacred pilgrimage of Hajj to the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia.

In addition to the spiritual journey of Hajj, Muslims worldwide commemorate Eid ul Adha by partaking in the tradition of sacrificing livestock, symbolizing the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim (AS) to sacrifice his son Ismael (AS) in obedience to Allah's command.

As anticipation builds, bustling cattle markets have emerged across Pakistan, offering a diverse array of sacrificial animals including cows, goats, sheep, and camels. In Karachi, the management of the cattle market has established a dedicated facility in Taiser Town at Northern Bypass, facilitating easy access for prospective buyers.

To streamline financial transactions, ATMs and temporary branches of major banks have been installed within the vicinity of the cattle markets, ensuring convenient access to funds for animal purchases.

Moreover, authorities have prioritized the welfare of sacrificial animals, implementing stringent measures to guarantee their health and well-being. Mandatory inspections conducted by the Veterinary Department aim to ensure the fitness of animals, with a prerequisite for traders to obtain a certificate affirming the animals' health.

In a bid to enhance trading facilities, the cattle market administration has augmented provisions for traders, including the allocation of free land for cattle sheds and the provision of 30 liters of water per person.

As Pakistan prepares to celebrate Eid ul Adha with reverence and fervor, these meticulous preparations underscore the nation's enduring commitment to upholding cherished traditions and fostering a spirit of generosity and compassion during this blessed occasion.