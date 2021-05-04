Saudi Arabia releases first-ever high-resolution pictures of Hajr-e-Aswad
Web Desk
04:03 PM | 4 May, 2021
Saudi Arabia releases first-ever high-resolution pictures of Hajr-e-Aswad
Ramadan 2021 comes with a piece of good news as the Saudi government have captured crystal clear close-up images of the Hajr-e-Aswad (sacred Black Stone) of the Ka'aba in Makkah.

For the first time in history, the picture of such high resolution was captured and released.

Adviser to the Saudi information ministry, in a statement, said that it took 7 hours to take the pictures which are up to 49,000 megapixels.

He said since the Black Stone is “piece of Jannah and the first-ever high resolution pictures reflect how beautiful paradise would be...”

Hajr-e-Aswad is situated in the eastern corner of the Ka'aba which can spotted in a silver encasement Yet it is actually comprised of eight small rocks that moulded together using Arabic frankincense, according to AlArabiya News.

The smallest stone is no bigger than 1cm, while the biggest does not exceed 2cm. The encasement is made out of pure silver that essentially serves as a protection mechanism for the sacred stone.

History books on the Black Stone recall how it was placed in the Ka'aba by Prophet Abraham, after it was presented to him by the angel Gabriel. The stone is recognised as to have come from heaven.

