Saudi Arabia releases first-ever high-resolution pictures of Hajr-e-Aswad
Share
Ramadan 2021 comes with a piece of good news as the Saudi government have captured crystal clear close-up images of the Hajr-e-Aswad (sacred Black Stone) of the Ka'aba in Makkah.
For the first time in history, the picture of such high resolution was captured and released.
Adviser to the Saudi information ministry, in a statement, said that it took 7 hours to take the pictures which are up to 49,000 megapixels.
Technical Information
Shooting Time: 7 hours.
Number of Photos: 1050 Fox Stack Panorama.
Image Resolution: 49,000 Mega Pixels.
Processing Time: More Than 50 Working Hours. https://t.co/E9xktWDGJr pic.twitter.com/MOUWWJZbHA— ???????????????????????????????? (@HaramainInfo) May 3, 2021
He said since the Black Stone is “piece of Jannah and the first-ever high resolution pictures reflect how beautiful paradise would be...”
Hajr-e-Aswad is situated in the eastern corner of the Ka'aba which can spotted in a silver encasement Yet it is actually comprised of eight small rocks that moulded together using Arabic frankincense, according to AlArabiya News.
The smallest stone is no bigger than 1cm, while the biggest does not exceed 2cm. The encasement is made out of pure silver that essentially serves as a protection mechanism for the sacred stone.
History books on the Black Stone recall how it was placed in the Ka'aba by Prophet Abraham, after it was presented to him by the angel Gabriel. The stone is recognised as to have come from heaven.
First female workers seen at Grand Mosque in ... 01:53 PM | 4 May, 2021
RIYADH – Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has appointed the first female staff workers at the Holy Kaaba to perform ...
- India halts Covid-19 vaccine rollout in occupied Jammu & Kashmir04:22 PM | 4 May, 2021
- Saudi Arabia releases first-ever high-resolution pictures of ...04:03 PM | 4 May, 2021
- Infinix HOT 10i with MediaTek Helio P65 is live for sale03:46 PM | 4 May, 2021
-
-
- Twitter 'permanently suspends' Kangana Ranaut's account01:26 PM | 4 May, 2021
- Bill Gates announces divorce from wife Melinda02:09 AM | 4 May, 2021
- Ali Ansari shares teary-eyed photo of Saboor Aly from engagement09:45 PM | 3 May, 2021
- Best-dressed Stars at Oscars Red Carpet 202105:52 PM | 2 May, 2021
- Tips to follow when walking for weight loss08:11 PM | 29 Apr, 2021
- 13 Pakistanis among Forbes 30 Under 3007:18 PM | 24 Apr, 2021
- Celebrity babies born in 202105:19 PM | 20 Apr, 2021