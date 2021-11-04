West Indies to tour Pakistan for ODI, T20 series next month

LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board Thursday announced West Indies will play three Twenty20 Internationals and as many ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League matches at the National Stadium in Karachi from 13–22 December.

This will be the West Indies’ first tour of Pakistan since April 2018 when they played three T20Is. The two-time former 50-over world champions will be playing ODIs in Pakistan for the first time since December 2006.

The December ODIs will form part of Pakistan’s fourth series in the Super League, which will see the top seven sides and the event host India qualify directly for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 with the remaining two sides progressing from the qualifying event.

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja said, “After missing out on home internationals in September and October, the West Indies tour will formally kick-off of an exciting and entertaining season of men’s international cricket in Pakistan with HBL Pakistan Super League 2022 and Australia’s first full series to follow.

“The West Indies have always remained one of Pakistan cricket fans’ favourite sides. I am hopeful that the NCOC will support this series by allowing maximum crowds so that the fans can watch live in action their favourite players and back both the sides.”

Schedule:

9 Dec – West Indies arrival in Karachi

13 Dec – 1st T20I, Karachi

14 Dec – 2nd T20I, Karachi

16 Dec – 3rd T20I, Karachi

18 Dec – 1st ODI, Karachi

20 Dec – 2nd ODI, Karachi

22 Dec – 3rd ODI, Karachi

23 Dec - Departure