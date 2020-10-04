Guests gang-raped woman while husband went to buy refreshments in Hasilpur
09:47 AM | 4 Oct, 2020
HASILPUR - A woman was allegedly gang-raped by three men who were invited over by the couple as guests in Bahawalpur.
According to details, the family hosted the men at their home in Hasilpur city of Bahawalpur where the three alleged rapists, who were friends of the victim’s husband, gang-raped her at gunpoint after her husband had gone out to buy refreshments.
The victim alleged that the culprits escaped after sexually assaulting her before her husband’s return.
Police have lodged the victim’s complaint and started investigations.
